This paper presents international comparisons of the contribution of information and communication technology (ICT) to output and productivity growth during the 1990s. It makes a distinction between ICT-producing manufacturing and service industries, intensive ICT-using manufacturing and service industries and the rest of the economy (the “non-ICT” sector). The paper presents measures of the contributions of each sector to growth and acceleration of growth in output, employment and labour productivity for ten major OECD countries during the 1990s. The main findings are that the productivity growth differentials between the United States and most European countries are partly explained by a larger and more productive ICT-producing sector in the United States, but also by bigger productivity contributions from ICT-using industries and services in the United States. The main reason for the productivity deceleration in most European countries is due to the under performance of the ...
The Renewal of the Old Economy
An International Comparative Perspective
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper2 February 2024
-
Working paper14 November 2023
-
Working paper16 October 2023
-
Working paper19 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
29 February 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
28 February 2024