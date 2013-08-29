Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Rationale for Higher Education Investment in Ibero-America

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k40d67l7l8x-en
Authors
José Joaquín Brunner
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Brunner, J. (2013), “The Rationale for Higher Education Investment in Ibero-America”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 319, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k40d67l7l8x-en.
Go to top