This report assesses the Slovenian public sector salary system. In doing so, it examines the salary structure; the job classification framework; wage relativities – level of compensation and method for determining wage increases, and the wage negotiation framework; use of cash supplements; use of performance incentives; and the role of social dialogue in bargaining employment conditions.
The Public Sector Salary System in Slovenia
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Policy paper14 December 2023