The productivity-wage premium

Does size still matter in a service economy?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/04e36c29-en
Authors
Giuseppe Berlingieri, Sara Calligaris, Chiara Criscuolo
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Berlingieri, G., S. Calligaris and C. Criscuolo (2018), “The productivity-wage premium: Does size still matter in a service economy?”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2018/13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/04e36c29-en.
