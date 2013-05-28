Skip to main content
The Potential of Private Institutional Investors for Financing Transport Infrastructure

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46bj481jjh-en
Authors
Rajiv Sharma
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Sharma, R. (2013), “The Potential of Private Institutional Investors for Financing Transport Infrastructure”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46bj481jjh-en.
