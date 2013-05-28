It is widely held that large institutional investors such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds with long term liabilities and a low risk appetite are ideally suited to invest in transportation infrastructure assets. Despite the theoretical ideal match between a large source of capital and an asset class in need of investment, the uptake of institutional investors has been slow. This has been due to bad experiences with early investments and the uncertainty associated with investing in some transportation infrastructure assets...
The Potential of Private Institutional Investors for Financing Transport Infrastructure
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
