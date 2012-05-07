Skip to main content
The Post-closure Radiological Safety Case for a Spent Fuel Repository in Sweden

An International Peer Review of the SKB License-application Study of March 2011
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264991910-en
OECD
Radioactive Waste Management
OECD (2012), The Post-closure Radiological Safety Case for a Spent Fuel Repository in Sweden: An International Peer Review of the SKB License-application Study of March 2011, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264991910-en.
