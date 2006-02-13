Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Policy Implications of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/231664343117
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2006), “The Policy Implications of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 106, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/231664343117.
Go to top