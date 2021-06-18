Skip to main content
The Norwegian CO2-differentiated motor vehicle registration tax

An extended Cost-Benefit Analysis
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/ee108c96-en
Authors
Gunnar S. Eskeland, Shiyu Yan
OECD Environment Working Papers
Eskeland, G. and S. Yan (2021), “The Norwegian CO2-differentiated motor vehicle registration tax: An extended Cost-Benefit Analysis”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 178, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ee108c96-en.
