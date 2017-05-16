Skip to main content
The Multiprod project

A comprehensive overview
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/2069b6a3-en
Giuseppe Berlingieri, Patrick Blanchenay, Sara Calligaris, Chiara Criscuolo
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Berlingieri, G. et al. (2017), “The Multiprod project: A comprehensive overview”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2017/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2069b6a3-en.
