The Measurement of CO2 Embodiments in International Trade

Evidence from the Harmonised Input-Output and Bilateral Trade Database
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/227026518048
Authors
Satoshi Nakano, Asako Okamura, Norihisa Sakurai, Masayuki Suzuki, Yoshiaki Tojo, Norihiko Yamano
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Nakano, S. et al. (2009), “The Measurement of CO2 Embodiments in International Trade: Evidence from the Harmonised Input-Output and Bilateral Trade Database”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2009/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227026518048.
