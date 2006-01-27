Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Linkages between Open Services Markets and Technology Transfer

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/723726052723
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2006), “The Linkages between Open Services Markets and Technology Transfer”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/723726052723.
Go to top