The greening of the labour market will create new opportunities for workers, but also new risks that could undermine political support for green growth policies. Accordingly, labour market and skills policy should also seek to maximise the benefits of green growth for workers while assuring that unavoidable adjustment costs are shared fairly. This report aims to provide guidance for how best labour market and skill development policy can contribute to a fast, efficient and fair transition to a low carbon and resource efficient economy, particularly in developed countries.

This paper represents the final OECD report for the European Commission project on “The jobs potential of a shift towards a low-carbon economy” (VS/2010/0618 – S12.576453).