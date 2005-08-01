Donors, aid agencies and recipient governments are having a hard time implementing their promises on aid. Options based on a better understanding of their diverse priorities would help make the aid system more effective. Policy makers pursuing poverty reduction and other development goals should look beyond aid to other policies and financial flows, while shifting towards more appropriate decision-making structures.
The International Aid System
A Question of Perspective
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
