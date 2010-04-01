A recent research project aimed to gather first-hand data from school users as well as academic performance data from pupils. Researchers compared data obtained from users of new and site-specific schools to that of "standard" ones in order to show whether more attractive and site-specific designs have a positive effect on learning.
The Impact of School Design on Academic Achievement in The Palestinian Territories
An Empirical Study
Working paper
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Abstract
