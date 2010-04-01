Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Impact of School Design on Academic Achievement in The Palestinian Territories

An Empirical Study
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh36dqbnjd-en
Authors
Mohammed Matar, Imad Brighith
Tags
CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Matar, M. and I. Brighith (2010), “The Impact of School Design on Academic Achievement in The Palestinian Territories: An Empirical Study”, CELE Exchange, Centre for Effective Learning Environments, No. 2010/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh36dqbnjd-en.
Go to top