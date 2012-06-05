This paper informs policymakers about ways the Internet impacts the economies, and about the levels and areas of impact. It is designed to structure and to assess the economic impacts areas of the Internet at the individual- firm-, and government-levels, as well as at the aggregate, macroeconomic level.
The Impact of Internet in OECD Countries
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
