Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Impact of Education on Fertility and Child Mortality

Do Fathers Really Matter Less Than Mothers?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/325632465160
Authors
Lucia Breierova, Esther Duflo
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Breierova, L. and E. Duflo (2003), “The Impact of Education on Fertility and Child Mortality: Do Fathers Really Matter Less Than Mothers?”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 217, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/325632465160.
Go to top