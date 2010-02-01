Skip to main content
The Impact of Economic Instruments on the Auto Industry and the Consequences of Fragmenting Markets

Focus on the EU Case
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjp687vvxt-en
Authors
Luc Bastard
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Bastard, L. (2010), “The Impact of Economic Instruments on the Auto Industry and the Consequences of Fragmenting Markets: Focus on the EU Case”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2010/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjp687vvxt-en.
