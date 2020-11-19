Skip to main content
The impact of COVID-19 on student equity and inclusion: Supporting vulnerable students during school closures and school re-openings

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d593b5c8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “The impact of COVID-19 on student equity and inclusion: Supporting vulnerable students during school closures and school re-openings”, OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d593b5c8-en.
