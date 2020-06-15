The focus of this brief is on the steps that government can take to address the consequences of coronavirus (COVID-19) in situations of forced displacement in developing countries with a view to ensuring that no one is left behind. The brief examines the exposure of forcibly displaced persons to health risks and the socio-economic consequences of the pandemic, in particular in fragile contexts. It further highlights key protection safeguards to be integrated in the effort to improve health systems and resilience of societies.
The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on forcibly displaced persons in developing countries
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
