The Health Costs of Inaction with Respect to Air Pollution

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241481086362
Authors
Pascale Scapecchi
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Scapecchi, P. (2008), “The Health Costs of Inaction with Respect to Air Pollution”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241481086362.
