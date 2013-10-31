Each year SIGMA produces assessment reports as a contribution to the EC’s annual reports on EU candidate countries and potential candidates, as well as to its programming of technical assistance. These reports assess progress made in public administration reform by our beneficiary countries. The report for the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia analyses and takes stock of progress achieved by this country in 2013, with an aim to also provide inputs into its reform agenda. It focuses on civil service and public employment, appealing against administrative decisions, public internal financial control, external audit, and public procurement.
The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Assessment Report 2013
Working paper
SIGMA Country Assessment Reports
