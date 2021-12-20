Skip to main content
The fiscal implications of strategic investment funds

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e7e43a82-en
Authors
Håvard Halland
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Halland, H. (2021), “The fiscal implications of strategic investment funds”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 41, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e7e43a82-en.
