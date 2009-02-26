Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Final Financial Investment of French Households

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/224158323118
Authors
Denis Marionnet
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Marionnet, D. (2009), “The Final Financial Investment of French Households”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2009/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224158323118.
Go to top