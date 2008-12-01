Over the past 20 years, public attitudes towards aid in OECD countries have remained steadily positive throughout economic ups and downs. At the same time, polling data shows that voters continue to strongly support aid to developing countries, despite the financial crisis.
The Fallout from the Financial Crisis (5)
The End of Public Support for Development Aid?
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
