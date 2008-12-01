Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Fallout from the Financial Crisis (4)

Implications for FDI to Developing Countries
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/228125237716
Authors
Andrew Mold
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Mold, A. (2008), “The Fallout from the Financial Crisis (4): Implications for FDI to Developing Countries”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 86, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/228125237716.
Go to top