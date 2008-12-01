Foreign direct investment (FDI) has been one of the principal beneficiaries of the liberalisation of capital flows over recent decades, and now constitutes the major form of capital inflow for many developing countries, including low-income ones like Chad, Mauritania, Sudan and Zambia. But while there are reasons to celebrate this success, the current financial turmoil does not bode well for the sustainability these flows in 2009.
The Fallout from the Financial Crisis (4)
Implications for FDI to Developing Countries
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 May 2012
-
Policy paper1 September 2011
-
1 June 2011
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
Related publications
-
-
-
3 July 2024
-
3 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
17 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024