The financial crisis should give a new impetus to governments’ efforts to improve aid effectiveness. Over the last few months, the governments of OECD countries have pledged trillions of dollars in loans, guarantees, capital injections, and other assistance in their coordinated effort to prop up the global financial system. In comparison, annual aid flows, currently standing at around $100 billion, are just “a drop in the ocean”, in the words of Robert Zoellick, President of the World Bank.
The Fallout from the Financial Crisis (3)
Will Aid Budgets Fall Victim to the Credit Crisis?
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 May 2012
-
Policy paper1 September 2011
-
1 June 2011
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
Related publications
-
5 July 2024
-
-
-
3 July 2024
-
3 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024