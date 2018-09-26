Skip to main content
The evaluation of the Italian “Start-up Act”

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/02ab0eb7-en
Authors
Carlo Menon, Timothy DeStefano, Francesco Manaresi, Giovanni Soggia, Pietro Santoleri
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Menon, C. et al. (2018), “The evaluation of the Italian “Start-up Act””, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 54, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/02ab0eb7-en.
