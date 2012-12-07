Skip to main content
The Effect of Solvency Regulations and Accounting Standards on Long-Term Investing

Implications for Insurers and Pension Funds
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8xd1nm3d9n-en
Authors
Clara Severinson, Juan Yermo
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Cite this content as:

Severinson, C. and J. Yermo (2012), “The Effect of Solvency Regulations and Accounting Standards on Long-Term Investing: Implications for Insurers and Pension Funds”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8xd1nm3d9n-en.
