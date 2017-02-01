Skip to main content
The economic effects of labour immigration in developing countries

A literature review
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c3cbdd52-en
Authors
Marcus H. Böhme, Sarah Kups
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Böhme, M. and S. Kups (2017), “The economic effects of labour immigration in developing countries: A literature review”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 335, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c3cbdd52-en.
