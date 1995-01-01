Over the last few years numbering arrangements for telecommunication services have become a key issue for discussion among policy-makers, regulators and telecommunication operators in a number of countries. Historically, the allocation of numbers has been seen primarily as a technical issue. Engineers at the Public Telecommunication Operators (PTOs) have had complete control over number allocation functions.
The Economic and Regulatory Aspects of Telecommunication Numbering
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024