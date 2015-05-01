Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The distributional effects of energy taxes

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qwkqqrbv-en
Authors
Florens Flues, Alastair Thomas
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Flues, F. and A. Thomas (2015), “The distributional effects of energy taxes”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qwkqqrbv-en.
Go to top