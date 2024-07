The digital economy, multinational enterprises and international investment policy

The digital economy has had a profound impact on the global business landscape. It has given rise to new firms and industries, transformed business models in traditional industries, and, as a key factor underpinning global value chains (GVCs), reshaped the organisation of the global economy. This is generating new challenges and opportunities for the international investment policy community. This paper examines the implications of digitalisation and digital technologies for international investment and investment policy, with a particular focus on digital policies relating to national security and digital policies directed at business operations.