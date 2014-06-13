The Development of Fixed Broadband Networks

This report examines the development of fixed networks and their ability to support the Internet economy. Enhancements to fixed broadband networks remain critical despite the growth in the use of wireless services. In fact, growth in the use of data over wireless networks actually increases demands on fixed networks. Upgrading fixed networks to ultra-fast speeds has the potential to generate significant spillovers; however, the evidence so far is mixed as to whether different types of public intervention are necessary to spur fibre deployment. The report provides an overview of the barriers to upgrading networks as well as the regulatory challenges encountered in spurring the deployment of fixed networks.