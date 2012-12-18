Viewers are watching a growing share of video via Internet-based distribution systems. New digital content distribution services are having appreciable impacts on established media industries and network service providers in many OECD countries. The competitive landscape in media, already complex, will become even more multifaceted. Public policy frameworks in the media and telecommunications sector must be reviewed in light of these developments. This paper argues that convergence should be taken as the rule, rather than the exception. Careful application of best practices can address most policy concerns.
The Development and Diffusion of Digital Content
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
