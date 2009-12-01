Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Contribution of Strategic Environmental Assessment to Transport Policy Governance

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmnc69gt23-en
Authors
Rodrigo Jiliberto Herrera
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jiliberto Herrera, R. (2009), “The Contribution of Strategic Environmental Assessment to Transport Policy Governance”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2009/30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmnc69gt23-en.
Go to top