The Challenges of Monetary Policy in Turkey

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/235327828370
Authors
Olcay Çulha, Ali Çulha, Rauf Gönenç
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Çulha, O., A. Çulha and R. Gönenç (2008), “The Challenges of Monetary Policy in Turkey”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 646, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/235327828370.
