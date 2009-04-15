Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Bioeconomy to 2030

Designing a Policy Agenda
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264056886-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), The Bioeconomy to 2030: Designing a Policy Agenda, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264056886-en.
Go to top