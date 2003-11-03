Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Benefits and Costs of Structural Separation of the Local Loop

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/232804472031
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2003), “The Benefits and Costs of Structural Separation of the Local Loop”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 76, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/232804472031.
Go to top