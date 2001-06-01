The Amsterdam Watershed

Bruce Jilk is an architect and educational planner at KKE Architects in Minneapolis, Minnesota (United States). Jilk was chair at the American Institute of Architects’ (AIA) November 2000 conference in Amsterdam (Netherlands), where he introduced the conference on “Innovative Alternatives in Learning Environments,” as a watershed event; he anticipates the period from 2000 to 2010 to be a crucial decade for educational planning.