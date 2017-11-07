Skip to main content
The accuracy of measures of institutional trust in household surveys

Evidence from the oecd trust database
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/d839bd50-en
Santiago González, Conal Smith
OECD Statistics Working Papers
González, S. and C. Smith (2017), “The accuracy of measures of institutional trust in household surveys: Evidence from the oecd trust database”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2017/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d839bd50-en.
