This fascinating compilation of the recent data on gender differences in education presents a wealth of data, analysed from a multitude of angles in a clear and lively way. In particular it looks at underperformance among boys, lack of self confidence among girls and family, school and societal influences before addressing policies to help boys and girls reach their full potential.
The ABC of Gender Equality in Education
Aptitude, Behaviour, Confidence
Report
PISA
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
19 March 2024
-
Report1 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Report5 December 2023
-
31 August 2023
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024