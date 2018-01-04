The 2030 Agenda and Development Co-operation Results

Providers of development co-operation can benefit from the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), targets and indicators for use in their results frameworks. The paper examines the SDG outcome and performance targets and indicators that fit with the goals of individual providers. It presents a menu of 60 SDG targets and indicators that can strengthen providers’ results frameworks, facilitate data collection and use, and offer improved platforms for dialogues on development co-operation results. The concept of “menu” recognises that individual providers and their partners prioritise different aspects of the 2030 Agenda. They can select and apply SDG targets and indicators to their existing results frameworks in accordance with their respective priorities. Results information is used for accountability and communication and hence tied to political goals for development co-operation. With clearer links to the SDGs, results information can also be used for strategic direction and learning by providers.