Tender Evaluation and Contract Award

The evaluation of tenders is the stage in the procurement process during which a contracting authority identifies which one of the tenders meeting the requirements is the best one on the basis of the pre-announced award criteria. The qualified tenderer whose tender has been determined to be the best is awarded the contract. SIGMA Brief 9 presents the key principles governing the process of evaluation of tenders, the role and operation of an evaluation panel, the clarification process as well as the choice of the best tender on the basis of the lowest price and the choice of the best tender on the basis of the most economically advantageous tender (MEAT) criterion. The Brief also includes good practice notes and practical examples.