Foreign investment in telecommunications in Latin America has amounted to over $110 billion since 1990, more than for all other developing countries combined. Only one in four of the poorest Latin Americans has a telephone line; competitive markets and policies promoting access can help narrow the connectivity gap between rich and poor.
Telecommunications in Latin America
Can Multinationals Fill the Gaps?
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
