This energy technology roadmap envisions that by 2050, photovoltaic could provide 11% of global electricity production (4 500 TWh per year), corresponding to 3 000 gigawatts of cumulative installed photovoltaic capacity. In addition to contributing to significant greenhouse gas emission reductions, photovoltaic will deliver substantial benefits in terms of the security of energy supply and socio-economic development. This roadmap also identifies technology goals and milestones that must be undertaken by different stakeholders to enable the most cost-efficient expansion of photovoltaic.
Solar Photovoltaic Energy
Report
IEA Technology Roadmaps
Abstract
