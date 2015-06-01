Technology Roadmap How2Guide for Smart Grids in Distribution Networks

This How2Guide for Smart Grids in Distribution Networks (Distribution SG H2G) seeks to provide decision makers with tools and steps for developing and implementing a strategic plan for smart grids at the national, regional or municipal level. It is the second in the International Energy Agency (IEA) series of How2Guides (H2Gs), concise manuals that seek to guide the reader through the key steps to developing and implementing a roadmap for a given technology, sector or system.