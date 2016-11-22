Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Teaching Strategies for Instructional Quality

Insights from the TALIS-PISA Link Data
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jln1hlsr0lr-en
Authors
Noémie Le Donné, Pablo Fraser, Guillaume Bousquet
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Le Donné, N., P. Fraser and G. Bousquet (2016), “Teaching Strategies for Instructional Quality: Insights from the TALIS-PISA Link Data”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 148, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jln1hlsr0lr-en.
Go to top