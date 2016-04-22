Skip to main content
Teachers' ICT and problem-solving skills

Competencies and needs

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0q1mvzqmq-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education Indicators in Focus
Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), “Teachers' ICT and problem-solving skills: Competencies and needs”, Education Indicators in Focus, No. 40, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0q1mvzqmq-en.
