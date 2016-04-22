Teachers' ICT and problem-solving skills

The education sector performs well for information and communication technology (ICT) and problem-solving skills, although it still lags behind the professional, scientific and technical activities sector. Primary and secondary teachers have better ICT and problem-solving skills than the general population, and similar skills to other tertiary-educated adults. In Japan and Korea, however, primary and secondary teachers are over 40 percentage points more likely than other tertiary graduates to have good skills when age is taken into account. On average, across the countries participating to the TALIS survey, 59% of lower secondary teachers expressed a need for professional development in ICT skills for teaching.