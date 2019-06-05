Skip to main content
Taxing vehicles, fuels, and road use

Opportunities for improving transport tax practice
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e7f1d771-en
Authors
Kurt van Dender
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

van Dender, K. (2019), “Taxing vehicles, fuels, and road use: Opportunities for improving transport tax practice”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 44, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e7f1d771-en.
