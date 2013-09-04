Skip to main content
Tax Policy and Tax Reform in the People's Republic of China

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k40l4dlmnzw-en
Authors
Bert Brys, Stephen Matthews, Richard Herd, Xiao Wang
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Brys, B. et al. (2013), “Tax Policy and Tax Reform in the People's Republic of China”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k40l4dlmnzw-en.
